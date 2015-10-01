DUBAI Oct 1 Bahrain is in talks with banks
about potentially issuing an international bond this year, two
sources aware of the matter said on Thursday, as the Gulf
country seeks to raise funds to cover a budget deficit created
by cheap oil.
The small energy exporter, with less generous oil and
financial reserves than its neighbours, has been hit hard by the
drop of oil prices, which reached their lowest levels in 6-1/2
years in August.
Bahrain sent an invitation to a group of local and
international banks a few days ago, and banks are waiting for a
decision from the kingdom on which lenders will handle the sale,
according to the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity as
the information isn't public.
They did not provide more details, and it was not clear
whether the bond would be a conventional one or an Islamic sukuk
issue.
Calls and emails seeking comment from the central bank of
Bahrain went unanswered.
