DUBAI Feb 16 Bahrain has narrowed pricing guidance for its $500 million two-part bond re-opening, which it plans to close later on Tuesday, a document from lead arrangers showed.

The kingdom narrowed price thoughts for the re-tap, split between five- and 10-year portions, to a range of between 5.70 and 5.80 percent and 7.40 and 7.50 percent respectively.

They had set initial price thoughts, earlier in the day, at 5.875 percent area for the five-year tranche and 7.5 percent area for the 10-year tranche.

Bank ABC, BNP Paribas, Citigroup, HSBC and JP Morgan, which arranged its original $1.5 billion bond in November, are leading the bond re-tap.

Order books are to go subject at 1400 GMT, the document added. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by David French)