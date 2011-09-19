DUBAI, Sept 19 Bahrain has set up a framework
to issue up to 3.5 billion dinars ($9.3 billion) in bonds, the
state news agency BNA reported on Monday, after the Gulf Arab
state faced ratings downgrades following civil unrest.
"The finance minister is authorised to issue in accord with
Bahrain's central bank up to 3,500 million dinars in public
treasury bonds ... called development bonds and Islamic
sharia-compliant instrument in the kingdom or abroad," said a
decree issued by Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa al Khalifa, BNA
said.
Issuance can begin after the official publication of the
decree, it said, without giving a time frame.
Bahrain faced ratings downgrades after it was thrown into
turmoil in February when citizens, mostly majority Shi'ites,
staged street protests calling for democratic reforms in the
Sunni-ruled state.
In March, Bahrain delayed a planned $1 billion sovereign
bond issue, after its debt insurance costs hit 18-month highs.
$1 = 0.377 Bahraini dinar)
(Reporting by Firouz Sedarat; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)