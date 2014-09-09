LONDON, Sept 9 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Bahrain has announced official yield guidance of 6.0-6.125% on a US dollar benchmark-sized 30-year bond.

That compares with initial price thoughts of low 6% released earlier on Tuesday.

The 144A/Reg S bond is expected to price on Wednesday via Citi, Gulf International Bank, Mitsubishi UFJ and Standard Chartered. Bahrain is rated BBB by both Standard & Poor's and Fitch. (Reporting by Sudip Roy; editing by Alex Chambers)