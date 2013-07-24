BRIEF-Royal Bank Of Canada to repurchase up to 30 mln of its common shares
* Royal Bank Of Canada to repurchase up to 30 million of its common shares
LONDON, July 24 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Bahrain has opened books on the issue of a 10-year US dollar-denominated bond, according to the lead managers.
The sovereign, rated BBB/BBB, has set initial price thoughts at a yield of 6.5% area, equivalent to a spread of 376bp area over mid-swaps.
BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Gulf International Bank and JP Morgan are the leads on the 144A/Reg S transaction.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)
* Alcentra Capital Corporation announces fourth quarter earnings of $0.45 per share and full year 2016 financial results of $1.66 per share. Regular dividend of $0.34 per share and special cash dividend of $0.03 per share declared for first quarter 2017
* Reports Q4 and 2016 financial results, progress on leverage reduction, successful execution of value creation initiatives and non-core asset sales