LONDON, July 24 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Bahrain has opened books on the issue of a 10-year US dollar-denominated bond, according to the lead managers.

The sovereign, rated BBB/BBB, has set initial price thoughts at a yield of 6.5% area, equivalent to a spread of 376bp area over mid-swaps.

BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Gulf International Bank and JP Morgan are the leads on the 144A/Reg S transaction.

(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)