* Hanmi announces pricing of $100 million subordinated debt offering
LONDON, July 22 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Bahrain, rated Baa2/BBB/BBB, has hired four banks including Citigroup, Gulf International Bank and Standard Chartered to arrange a new US dollar bond issue, according to sources.
One source said the sovereign could be considering a 30-year bond deal. The timing of the transaction is unclear.
Bahrain last issued in the international bond market a year ago when it sold a US$1.5bn 10-year note. (Reporting by Sudip Roy and Abhinav Ramnarayan)
NEW YORK, March 16 Federal and state prosecutors said on Thursday they would not bring criminal charges against New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio or his aides in two simultaneous year-long investigations into his fundraising practices.
March 16 The U.S. Federal Reserve on Thursday made it easier for bigger lenders to merge, by quadrupling its threshold of combined size that would require an extensive regulatory review of a proposed deal.