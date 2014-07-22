LONDON, July 22 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Bahrain, rated Baa2/BBB/BBB, has hired four banks including Citigroup, Gulf International Bank and Standard Chartered to arrange a new US dollar bond issue, according to sources.

One source said the sovereign could be considering a 30-year bond deal. The timing of the transaction is unclear.

Bahrain last issued in the international bond market a year ago when it sold a US$1.5bn 10-year note. (Reporting by Sudip Roy and Abhinav Ramnarayan)