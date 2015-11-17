BRIEF-Shanghai Chinafortune cancels dividend payment plan disclosed on March 16 and says to pay no dividend for 2016
* Says it cancels the dividend payment plan disclosed on March 16 and says it will pay no dividend for 2016
LONDON, Nov 17 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Bahrain has begun marketing a dual-tranche US dollar-denominated benchmark-sized bond, according to a source.
The issuer is seeking to sell a January 2021 bond at a yield in the high 5% region, and a January 2026 bond at 7% area.
Bank ABC, BNP Paribas, Citigroup, HSBC and JP Morgan are running the 144A/Reg S transaction, which is expected to be as early as Tuesday's business.
Bahrain is rated BBB- by Standard & Poor's and Fitch. (Reporting by Michael Turner; editing by Alex Chambers)
* Says it cancels the dividend payment plan disclosed on March 16 and says it will pay no dividend for 2016
* FY EBIT of 26.6 million Swiss francs ($26.81 million), an increase of 7.2% compared to the previous year (24.8 million francs)