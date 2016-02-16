LONDON, Feb 16 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Bahrain has released initial price thoughts on a tap of its US$700m 2021 bonds and its US$800m 2026 notes, according to a lead.

The sovereign is marketing the 2021 tap at 5.875% area and the 2026 tap at 7.500% area.

Bahrain is expecting the total deal size across both tranches to be US$500m.

Bank ABC, BNP Paribas, Citigroup, HSBC and JP Morgan are running the 144A/Reg S deal, which is expected to be Tuesday's business.

Bahrain is rated BBB- by Standard & Poor's and Fitch. (Reporting by Michael Turner; editing by Alex Chambers)