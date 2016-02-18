DUBAI Feb 18 Prices of Bahrain's $750 million
bond re-tap tumbled in the secondary market on Thursday after
Standard & Poor's downgraded its credit rating of the kingdom to
junk status.
S&P cut Bahrain by two notches to 'BB/B' with a stable
outlook late on Wednesday, citing lower oil price assumptions.
Late on Tuesday, Bahrain had upsized and launched a $750
million, two-part bond reopening at the tighter end of its
previous guidance.
After S&P's action, Bahrain's central bank said it was
talking with the lead managers of the re-tap, but gave no
further details.
Investors had yet to hear from the lead arrangers or the
issuer by 0930 GMT on Thursday, according to investors who spoke
to Reuters.
The vacuum of information led to a sell-off. The 2021 bond,
which priced at par, was trading at 98.00; the 2026 bond, priced
at par, was at 95.25, traders said.
"The news has yet to sink in," said one Gulf-based investor
who bought into the bond. "We were prepared for a one-notch
downgrade but two notches lower is a shock."
Investors said traditionally, rating agencies would inform
an issuer of any impending rating changes, ahead of events such
as bond issuance.
Bank ABC, BNP Paribas, Citigroup, HSBC and JP Morgan, which
arranged Bahrain's original bond in November, were leading the
bond re-tap.
"Bahrain is likely to reprice the bond in order to appease
the investors. However, we are yet to hear anything on it," said
Anita Yadav, head of fixed income research at Emirates NBD.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Andrew Torchia)