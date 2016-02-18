DUBAI Feb 18 Prices of Bahrain's $750 million bond re-tap tumbled in the secondary market on Thursday after Standard & Poor's downgraded its credit rating of the kingdom to junk status.

S&P cut Bahrain by two notches to 'BB/B' with a stable outlook late on Wednesday, citing lower oil price assumptions.

Late on Tuesday, Bahrain had upsized and launched a $750 million, two-part bond reopening at the tighter end of its previous guidance.

After S&P's action, Bahrain's central bank said it was talking with the lead managers of the re-tap, but gave no further details.

Investors had yet to hear from the lead arrangers or the issuer by 0930 GMT on Thursday, according to investors who spoke to Reuters.

The vacuum of information led to a sell-off. The 2021 bond, which priced at par, was trading at 98.00; the 2026 bond, priced at par, was at 95.25, traders said.

"The news has yet to sink in," said one Gulf-based investor who bought into the bond. "We were prepared for a one-notch downgrade but two notches lower is a shock."

Investors said traditionally, rating agencies would inform an issuer of any impending rating changes, ahead of events such as bond issuance.

Bank ABC, BNP Paribas, Citigroup, HSBC and JP Morgan, which arranged Bahrain's original bond in November, were leading the bond re-tap.

"Bahrain is likely to reprice the bond in order to appease the investors. However, we are yet to hear anything on it," said Anita Yadav, head of fixed income research at Emirates NBD. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Andrew Torchia)