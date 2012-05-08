DUBAI May 8 Bahrain plans to issue a 144a-compliant sovereign bond by the summer, the country's central bank said on Tuesday.

"Bahrain plans to issue a sovereign bond, with the issue size and tenor to be announced later," a central bank spokesperson told Reuters. "I can confirm 144a/Reg S bonds by the summer."

The central bank did not provide more details on the issue, which can be offered to qualified institutional investors in the United States. (Reporting by Martin Dokoupil; Editing by Andrew Torchia)