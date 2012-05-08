U.S. Treasury to sell $18 bln in 4-week bills
WASHINGTON, Feb 27 For details of the U.S. Treasury's auction of 4-week bills on Tuesday, see:
DUBAI May 8 Bahrain plans to issue a 144a-compliant sovereign bond by the summer, the country's central bank said on Tuesday.
"Bahrain plans to issue a sovereign bond, with the issue size and tenor to be announced later," a central bank spokesperson told Reuters. "I can confirm 144a/Reg S bonds by the summer."
The central bank did not provide more details on the issue, which can be offered to qualified institutional investors in the United States. (Reporting by Martin Dokoupil; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
LONDON, Feb 27 Ukraine's dollar-denominated bonds fell on Monday, as an official denial from Kiev failed to quell speculation that the country's central bank Governor Valeriia was set to leave her post.
LONDON, Feb 27 Broker Tradition was the second of Europe's big market infrastructure players in a week to unveil new arms to a "compression" service on Monday, aiming to unclog bank balance sheets so they can back more trade in a credit-starved global currency market.