Manama Nov 22 Inflation in Bahrain is under control and the kingdom's banking system remains liquid and stable, the Gulf Arab country's central bank governor said on Tuesday.

"Inflation in Bahrain is under control," Rasheed al-Maraj told reporters at an Islamic conference in Manama.

"The most important thing in Bahrain is to ensure financial stability," Maraj said. "So far the banking system remains liquid and stable."

The small non-OPEC oil exporter witnessed its worst public unrest since the 1990s earlier this year, which dented economic growth and hit its financial services industry. (Reporting by Shaheen Pasha; Writing by Martina Fuchs)