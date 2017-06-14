DUBAI, June 14 Bahrain's central bank has issued
new rules to create a regulatory unit that will allow financial
technology firms to test and experiment banking ideas in a
controlled environment.
Other global regulators from Hong Kong to Brazil have
established similar regulatory incubators to allow fintech firms
to experiment with new business models and products without
falling foul of financial rules.
Bahrain's framework provides a virtual space for companies
to test their technology-based ideas and is open to existing
businesses licensed by the central bank and other local and
foreign firms, it said. The testing duration is nine months,
with a maximum extension of three months.
Other regulators in the region have been fighting to
establish themselves as regional powerhouses in fintech, with
Abu Dhabi and Dubai both looking to cultivate a financial
startup scene. Saudi Arabia is aiming to place fintech as a
focus of its King Abdullah Financial District in Riyadh.
(Reporting by Tom Arnold, editing by Louise Heavens)