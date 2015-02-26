* Bahrain budget gap to balloon on cheap oil
* Officials hope infrastructure spending will buoy growth
* GCC aid, private capital to insulate projects
* Uncertainty over steps in delayed 2015 state budget
* Switch at top of Economic Development Board
By Tom Arnold
MANAMA, Feb 26 Bahrain's economy is holding up
in the face of low oil prices as policymakers bank on
infrastructure spending and the private sector to offset
shrinking energy sector revenues, officials and businessmen said
this week.
The tiny kingdom of about 1.3 million people is among the
financially weakest of the Gulf Arab oil exporters, lacking the
huge hydrocarbon and fiscal reserves of its neighbours.
Because of the plunge of oil prices since last June,
Bahrain's state budget deficit is expected to balloon to 9.3
percent of gross domestic product this year from an estimated
5.0 percent in 2014, according to a Reuters poll of analysts.
So government spending growth is likely to flag, weakening a
major support for the economy. But Jarmo Kotilaine, chief
economist at the Bahrain Economic Development Board, said
construction growth actually accelerated late last year - the
sector grew 12.3 percent year-on-year in the third quarter, up
from 3.1 percent in the second quarter.
This was because of a pipeline of infrastructure projects,
which will have a considerable indirect impact in stimulating
other parts of the economy in coming months, Kotilaine said.
"The projects are primarily funded from the GCC Development
Fund, private capital, government funds, or FDI (foreign direct
investment)," he told Reuters. "They are hence not sensitive to
oil price variations."
After the Arab Spring uprisings in 2011, rich nations in the
six-member Gulf Cooperation Council set up a $20 billion fund to
help Bahrain and Oman maintain social stability through housing
and job-creating projects.
Kotilaine, whose public agency is responsible for attracting
foreign investment, also said Bahrain had managed to diversify
its economy enough in recent years to make lower oil prices less
damaging. Oil now represents only about a fifth of Bahrain's
gross domestic product, down from 44 percent in 2000, he said.
"As a result of these factors, we are projecting non-oil
growth of around 4.5 percent in 2015 - in line with the
estimated non-oil growth of 4.6 percent in 2014 - and we expect
this momentum to continue in the medium- to longer term."
Meanwhile, Bahrain is a mature oil producer so future growth
in that sector is likely to be minimal with offshore production
at capacity and very gradual gains expected from the kingdom's
onshore field, Kotilaine said.
Overall GDP expanded 5.1 percent from a year earlier in the
third quarter of this year, slowing from 5.6 percent in the
second quarter, according to the most recent data.
BUDGET
A big question overhanging the economy is what measures
Bahrain will take to limit state spending and raise revenues as
its budget deficit swells.
On April 1 the government plans to start raising the price
of natural gas for industry. Other economically painful steps
are likely to follow, but they are politically sensitive, and
would be made more difficult by low-level unrest in Bahrain's
Shi'ite community that has continued since 2011.
The release of the state budget for 2015 has been delayed by
parliamentary elections in late November, which were boycotted
by the Shi'ite opposition, and it is not clear when the budget
will be announced.
A risk for the economy is that dwindling government revenues
because of cheap oil could reduce deposits in the banking
system, tightening liquidity and hurting bank lending.
Domestic assets of banks in Bahrain shrank 4.0 percent from
a year ago in November, the most recent month for which data is
available. Lending to the private sector was falling even before
oil started dropping; it sank 6.0 percent in November, its
seventh fall in a row and the biggest monthly drop so far.
However, Bahrain's central bank governor Rasheed al-Maraj
suggested the drop was due to loan repayments and said
underlying growth in consumer lending and some corporate lending
remained strong. He predicted a pick-up in the coming year.
Mohammed Ali Bucheery, vice president at Tamkeen, a
semi-government agency that supports Bahrainis working in the
private sector and is funded by fees charged on foreign workers,
said there was no sign so far of a significant economic
slowdown.
"If there is a long-term effect on the economy by the oil
prices, we will see that down the line, where the number of
foreign workers drops significantly. We don't see that happening
now."
Mahmood al-Kooheji, chief executive of Bahrain state fund
Mumtalakat, which invests in strategic Bahraini enterprises and
manages around $10 billion of assets, said the fund would pursue
business projects as usual in 2015 and had no plans to sell off
any assets.
Former JP Morgan Chase banker Khaled Amro al-Rumaihi was
appointed chief executive of the Economic Development Board this
week, replacing transport and telecommunications minister Kamal
Ahmed. Local businessmen said the appointment might aim to
reinvigorate the agency's role in attracting foreign investment.
(Writing by Andrew Torchia)