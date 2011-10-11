DUBAI Oct 11 A Bahraini court sentenced four
journalists on Tuesday to fines of 1,000 Bahraini dinars
($2,650) each for publishing false news during martial law
imposed in the Gulf Arab state to crush a pro-democracy protest
movement, one of them said.
Mansoor al-Jamri, editor-in-chief of al-Wasat, told Reuters
by telephone that the three others sentenced were also editors
of the independent daily, which is seen by Bahrain's government
as a mouthpiece for the Shi'ite Muslim-led opposition.
Jamri was reinstated in August as the daily's editor. The
authorities had previously suspended the paper and purged senior
staff, prompting Jamri to resign in April.
The editors pleaded not guilty during the trial, arguing
they were fed disinformation as part of a campaign to discredit
al-Wasat, and the short-staffed paper published the mistakes.
Al-Wasat's founder, Karim Fakhrawi, was one of four people
who died in police custody during more than two months of
martial law. Hundreds of Shi'ites were detained and many more
lost their jobs. A commission of international experts is due to
make public its findings on the unrest this month.
Bahrain, host to the U.S. Fifth Fleet, faced a wave of
anti-government protests in February and March as mostly Shi'ite
demonstrators demanded democratic reform. Some called for a
republic and an end to the Sunni-led monarchy.
Bahrain's rulers crushed the protests on March 16, saying
they were fomented by Shi'ite power Iran, and called in troops
from neighbouring Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to
help restore order.
More than a dozen other journalists and photographers are
thought to have been questioned by authorities over their
coverage of the unrest and could also face trial.
"This is unfortunate for Bahrain," Jamri said of the
possible trials. "We need freedom of expression to exit the
political crisis we are presently going through."
