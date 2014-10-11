MANAMA Oct 11 Four opposition groups including
the largest, Al Wefaq, will boycott a parliamentary election
scheduled for November in Bahrain to protest what they described
as a vote where the results would be "fully controlled by the
ruling authority".
Wefaq, which has strong links to Bahrain's Shi'ite majority,
confirmed on Saturday the opposition would not take part in the
poll because the elected parliament will not have enough power
and because voting districts favour the Sunni minority.
"Any elections process without a peaceful transfer of power
within a system of constitutional monarchy, which is the current
situation, will be unilaterally run and based on an unfair
electoral system," the opposition groups said in a statement.
Information Minister Samira Rajab did not respond directly
to the charge when contacted by Reuters, but referred to her
statement on state media on Friday in which she said that all
segments of Bahraini society were able to take part in the poll.
She said in the remarks carried by Bahrain News Agency that
groups which boycotted elections continued to take part in
politics in other ways, such as through municipal councils.
"They tend to raise the banner of a boycott in an attempt to
open the door to foreign interference in our domestic affairs,"
she was quoted as saying by BNA.
The opposition also accused the authorities of using
immigration to change the country's sectarian balance in order
to boost support for the Sunni al-Khalifa ruling family, a
charge the government has always denied.
Wefaq in May threatened to boycott the election, which has
been set for Nov. 22, but continued to take part in sporadic
reconciliation talks with the government.
Bahrain has been shaken by persistent unrest since mostly
Shi'ite Muslim demonstrators, who complain of political
marginalisation, took to the streets in February 2011 to call
for greater democracy.
Stalled reconciliation talks between the al-Khalifa and the
Shi'ite opposition were revived early this year but later
appeared to stall following prosecutions of Wefaq officials on a
variety of charges.
In July the government went to court to try to suspend
Wefaq's activities, saying it had broken both the law and its
own statutes, a move the group's leader Sheikh Ali Salman
described as an attempt to force it to take part in the coming
election. A verdict has not yet been reached.
Bahrain, an ally of fellow Sunni monarchy Saudi Arabia and
home to the U.S. Fifth Fleet, accuses Shi'ite Gulf power Iran of
stirring its unrest and says it has made many reforms since
2011. Iran denies those charges.
Shi'ite activists say members of the majority sect are
subjected to systematic political and economic discrimination, a
charge the government denies.
