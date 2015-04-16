(Repeats without changes to content) April 8 AHLI UNITED BANK - Following are first-quarter net profit estimates for Ahli United Bank in millions of dollars. Q1 2015 %change SICO Bahrain 131.60 -3.66 Ahli United Bank reported a net profit of $136.60 million in the first quarter of 2014. ---------------------------------------------------------------- ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN - Following are first-quarter net profit estimates for Aluminium Bahrain (ALBA) in millions of dinars. Q1 2015 %change SICO Bahrain 25.00 45.95 Aluminium Bahrain reported a net profit of 17.13 million dinars in the first quarter of 2014. ---------------------------------------------------------------- BATELCO - Following are first-quarter net profit estimates for Bahrain Telecommunications Co (Batelco) in millions of dinars. Q1 2015 %change SICO Bahrain 14.00 -3.19 Batelco reported a net profit of 14.46 million dinars in the first quarter of 2014. (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)