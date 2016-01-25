ABU DHABI Jan 25 Bahrain is committed to
keeping its dinar currency's peg to the U.S. dollar, a senior
official at the kingdom's central bank said on Monday.
"The peg will remain," Ebtisam al-Arrayed, head of
regulatory policy at the central bank, told Reuters on the
sidelines of a conference.
The dinar, pegged at 0.376 to the dollar, has come
under pressure in the foreign exchange forwards market as low
oil prices damage Bahraini state finances.
One-year dollar/dinar forwards hit a high of 600 points on
Monday, their highest level since at least the year 2000,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
