DUBAI Jan 12 Several Bahraini members of
parliament on Tuesday condemned a government decision to raise
fuel prices, a move the lawmakers said would hurt the poor and
was taken without their approval.
The session, which the speaker adjourned amid shouting and
protests by MPs, was a rare venting of opposition to government
policy in the Gulf island monarchy.
The parliament is composed of mostly pro-government
lawmakers since the Shi'ite-led opposition boycotted a 2014
parliamentary election, making their dissent of government
policy all the more unusual.
The cabinet set the new price for super fuel at 160 Bahraini
fils ($0.424) per litre from 100 fils on Monday. The price for
regular fuel was raised to 125 fils per litre from 90 fils. The
new prices took effect on Tuesday.
"The decision will make the poor poorer. We demand an
improvement to people's standard of living, and what the
government did yesterday will not achieve that," MP Jamal Dawood
said.
"The decision ignored that there's a parliament. We should
resign," said Mohammed Alamadi, another lawmaker.
It was unclear if opponents to the move were a majority in
the body, which has limited direct powers in a country were the
ultimate decision making residents with the ruling Al Khalifa
family.
Bahrain, along with its wealthier Gulf Arab neighbours, is
looking to increase revenue amid falling global oil prices. And
also like other Gulf oil-exporting states, Bahrain has for years
subsidised food, fuel, electricity and water, keeping prices
ultra-low in an effort to maintain social order.
Since its oil income began to fall last year, Bahrain's
budget deficit has widened and the subsidies have become much
harder for the government to afford. Fuel price subsidies have
already been eased in Saudi Arabia, Oman and the United Arab
Emirates.
The kingdom is already grappling with political tensions
since 2011 "Arab Spring" protests, as the Shi'ite Muslim
majority demands more rights from the Sunni-led government.
