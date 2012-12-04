DUBAI Dec 4 Bahrain's economy grew 0.7 percent
in inflation-adjusted terms in the third quarter of 2012 from
the previous three months, the country's state news agency BNA
quoted the head of its statistics office as saying on Tuesday.
Real gross domestic product (GDP) of the non-OPEC oil
producer rose 3.1 percent year-on-year in July-September,
Mohammed al-Amer, Central Informatics Organisation's head, also
said according to BNA.
Bahrain's economic output fell 1.3 percent
quarter-on-quarter and expanded 4.3 percent on an annual basis
in April-June. Analysts polled by Reuters in September forecast
the Gulf Arab country's real GDP growth to accelerate to 2.8
percent in 2012 from 1.9 percent in 2011.