* Growth decelerates from 2.2 pct q/q in Q3
* 2011 growth was 2.2 pct, lowest since 1994 contraction
* Faster growth seen in 2012, backed by state spending
By Martin Dokoupil and Martina Fuchs
DUBAI, March 21 Bahrain's economic growth slowed
in the final three months of 2011, a sign that political unrest
is continuing to weigh on businesses after an uprising against
the government was crushed early last year.
Inflation-adjusted expansion in gross domestic product
deccelerated to 1.3 percent quarter-on-quarter from 2.2 percent
in the third quarter of 2011, the statistics office said on
Wednesday. On an annual basis, GDP expanded 3.2 percent in the
fourth quarter after a 2.9 percent rise in July-September.
Overall, economic growth in the small non-OPEC oil exporter
roughly halved to 2.2 percent last year, the worst performance
since a 0.3 percent contraction in 1994, when oil prices
fell to $13 per barrel. They are currently above $120.
"Given the high oil prices last year, for an oil producer a
2 percent growth is not particularly impressive," said Gabriel
Sterne, a senior economist at Exotix in London.
"That is mainly due to the political tensions that we have
seen. Nothing was really resolved to the satisfaction of all
parties."
The Sunni-controlled island kingdom, a Gulf financial hub,
was hit hard in February and March by its worst sectarian unrest
since the 1990s, which forced banks and shops to close and
triggered an outflow of funds. Total investment parked in
Bahrain's mutual funds dropped by nearly $800 million last year
to $8.4 billion, central bank data show.
Last year's economic growth "is satisfactory in light of
current economic challenges and the economic outlook in the near
term looks positive", Central Informatics Organisation president
Mohammed al-Amer said as he announced the GDP data.
"Improving local and global indicators are also expected to
result in economic stability (and) encourage local and foreign
investors to reconsider shelved investment decisions. However,
restoration of economic growth rates which were prevalent before
the crisis will take some time," he said.
HYDROCARBON SECTOR
Output growth in the hydrocarbon sector, which accounts for
a third of Bahrain's $26 billion economy, more than halved to
2.4 percent quarter-on-quarter during October-December, the data
showed.
The real estate and business activities sector shrank 4.8
percent, a worse performance than it posted during the first
quarter of last year when the uprising occurred. The hotel
sector fell 4.8 percent after a 20.8 percent jump in the
previous quarter.
Clashes still occur daily between riot police and youths in
Shi'ite districts of Bahrain. The government describes the
youths, who throw petrol bombs at police, as vandals and says
opposition groups should do more to rein them in.
If oil prices stay high, however, analysts think Bahrain's
economy may pick up moderately this year because of strong
government spending, even if the private sector remains
sluggish.
"We are expecting an improvement in growth. We think
government spending is going to be a key growth driver in the
region and that includes Bahrain," said Khatija Haque, senior
economist at Emirates NBD in Dubai. She has a 3.3 percent GDP
growth forecast for Bahrain this year.
Bahrain predicted 2012 government expenditures of 3.1
billion dinars ($8.2 billion) in its two-year budget before the
protests broke out. It boosted spending by 22 percent from its
original budget target in 2011, but has not revealed changes for
2012 despite announcing public sector wage rises last year.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)