CORRECTED-Networking software maker Citrix seeks buyers -sources
March 13 U.S. networking software company Citrix Systems Inc has been exploring strategic alternatives including a potential sale, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
DUBAI, April 7 Growth in Bahrain's inflation-adjusted gross domestic product slowed to 5.4 percent year-on-year in the fourth quarter of last year from a revised 5.7 percent in the third quarter, data from the state statistics body showed on Monday.
GDP rose 0.7 percent from the previous quarter.
The mining sector, which includes oil production and accounts for over a fifth of GDP, led growth in the fourth quarter, expanding 14.6 percent from a year earlier.
Most other major sectors grew much more slowly, with construction edging up 1.5 percent and financial services also growing 1.5 percent. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
BEIJING, March 14 China's factory output rose 6.3 percent in January-February from the same period a year earlier, while fixed-asset investment grew 8.9 percent, both beating expectations.
BEIJING, March 14 China's real estate investment growth slowed to 8.9 percent in the first two months of 2017 from the same period a year earlier, while property sales sped up despite government cooling measures, according to official data.