Dec 3 Bahrain's Gulf Finance House (GFH)
is in talks on buying two asset management firms for a
total of up to $500 million and is planning to increase debt to
finance the deals as it builds a diversified financial group,
its chief told Reuters.
The Islamic investment firm is rolling out a new strategy
having suffered like many regional peers in the wake of the
global financial crisis, as asset values slumped, real estate
transactions evaporated and short-term debt taken on during the
boom years became unserviceable.
Several debt restructurings were required by GFH in an
attempt to right itself and implement its new strategy. It now
has about $190 million of long-term debt, including two Islamic
syndicated loans as well as Islamic bonds, or sukuk, which
mature in 2018.
GFH plans to acquire established regional companies to build
a broader wealth management platform, rather than offer new
business lines, said Chief Executive Hisham al-Rayes, though he
did not identify any targets.
The first acquisition is planned in the next three to 12
months, he added.
"They will be focused entities in mutual funds and asset
management with their own set of clients and funds. Currently we
are talking to two entities and the transactions would be in the
range of $150 million to $250 million per transaction."
He said GFH planned to issue fresh debt to finance the
deals, with a preference for using sukuk over syndicated loans.
"We are in a growth phase with plans to undertake some
acquisitions. In light of that, we are therefore planning to
increase our leverage," he said. "Presently our debt-to-equity
ratio is only 0.3 to 1, versus the industry norm of 1 to 1."
GFH also plans to raise its stake in Islamic lender Khaleeji
Commercial Bank to consolidate its financials at the
group level. GFH said last week it planned to increase its stake
in Khaleeji to as much as 54 percent from 47 percent currently,
pending regulatory approval.
Khaleeji and unlisted Bahraini lender Bank Al Khair dropped
merger plans in March after they failed to agree terms.
