DUBAI, April 13 Bahrain's Gulf Finance House

will study the continuation of its equity listings in London and Kuwait, the company said on Monday.

The investment firm is listed in four places, a potentially costly arrangement: Dubai Financial Market, where its shares are often the market's most heavily traded, Bahrain, Kuwait, and London in the form of global depository receipts.

GFH did not give details of what its review would involve or say when it might be completed.

Shareholders approved reducing the firm's capital to $598 million from $1.49 billion to eliminate accumulated losses, and the company will change its name to GFH Financial Group, the statement added.

The firm, which was crippled by the global financial crisis and required several debt restructurings, posted a profit of $11 million for 2014 compared with a loss of $18 million for 2013. (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Andrew Torchia)