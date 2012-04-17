DUBAI, April 17 Bahrain-based Islamic investment
bank Gulf Finance House has appointed Hisham Alrayes
as acting chief executive officer, it said in a bourse filing on
Tuesday.
Alrayes, previously GFH's chief investment officer, will be
responsible for overlooking the overall performance of the bank
including the management of the bank's assets and liabilities.
He replaces Chief Executive Ted Pretty who left the
cash-stripped firm last year after failing to return the firm to
profitability.
GFH has been hard hit by the Gulf's economic crisis and
struggled throughout 2010 to pay back the debt it took on during
the Gulf property boom that ended in 2008.
