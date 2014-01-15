DUBAI Jan 15 Bahrain-based investment firm Gulf
Finance House (GFH) has agreed a partial sale of its
stake in English soccer club Leeds United, the firm said in a
statement on Wednesday.
GFH said the sale was agreed with British investors, whose
details the firm did not specify in a bourse statement. The
investment firm did not provide details on the stake value or
the size of the stake sold.
GFH bought Leeds United in December 2012 through its
Dubai-based subsidiary, GFH Capital, but its financial
statements showed that the firm disposed off more than half of
its holding less than six months later.
(Reporting by Dinesh Nair; Editing by Matt Smith)