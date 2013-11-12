DUBAI Nov 12 Bahrain-based investment firm Gulf
Finance House (GFH) said on Tuesday that a family
consortium led by chairman of English soccer team Leeds United
had bought a 5.71 percent stake in the company.
Salah Nooruddin, a Bahraini businessman, will join GFH's
board of directors following the stake acquisition, subject to
regulatory approval, a bourse filing said.
No purchase price was given in the statement. However, at
Monday's closing share price, the stake would be worth around
28.9 million dinars ($76.6 million), according to Reuters
calculations.
GFH Capital, a Dubai-based unit of GFH, bought Leeds United
last year for 52 million pounds and subsequently sold some of
its stake to investors including Envest Limited, a firm owned by
Nooruddin and his wife.
Nooruddin was named chairman of the soccer club in July.
($1 = 0.3770 Bahraini dinars)
(Reporting by David French; Editing by Dinesh Nair)