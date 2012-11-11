BRIEF-Shanghai Yuyuan Tourist Mart plans asset acquisition via cash, share issue
* Says it plans to acquire stakes in property firms via cash, share issue
DUBAI Nov 11 Gulf International Bank , a Bahrain-headquartered lender, has mandated banks to arrange a dollar-denominated bond, planned before the end of the month, four sources familiar with the matter said on Sunday.
GIB, majority-owned by the Saudi Arabia government, has picks itself, as well as J.P. Morgan Chase Inc, National Bank of Abu Dhabi, Barclays Plc, Standard Chartered Plc and Societe Generale to arrange the deal, the sources said on condition of anonymity.
The bank updated a prospectus for its $4 billion bond programme in September in which it said proceeds from any potential debt issue would be used for general corporate purposes. (Additional reporting by Stanley Carvalho in Abu Dhabi; Writing by Rachna Uppal, Editing by Dinesh Nair)
* Says it plans to acquire stakes in property firms via cash, share issue
* Says it applies for listing resumption in Shanghai Stock Exchange after it swings back to net profit in 2016
* Q4 revenue 113 million Swedish crowns ($12.59 million) versus 109 million crowns year ago