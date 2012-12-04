LONDON, Dec 4 (IFR) - Bahrain-based Gulf International Bank, rated A3/BBB+/A, has set final guidance on a five-year Reg S dollar bond at 165bp over mid-swaps, according to a market source.

This is the tight end of initial guidance of 165bp-175bp over. The expected deal size is USD500m, the source added, with the order book already in excess of USD1.5bn.

Books will go subject at 1330GMT, and pricing is expected later today via Barclays, GIB Capital, JP Morgan, NBAD, SG CIB and Standard Chartered. (Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan, Editing by Helene Durand and Julian Baker)