LONDON, Dec 4 (IFR) - Bahrain-based Gulf International Bank, rated A3/BBB+/A, has launched a USD500m five-year Reg S dollar bond at 165bp over mid-swaps, according to a lead.

Final terms will be at the tight end of initial guidance of 165bp-175bp over.

Allocations and pricing are expected later today via Barclays, GIB Capital, JP Morgan, NBAD, SG CIB and Standard Chartered. (Reporting By Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Julian Baker)