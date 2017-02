April 20 Pro-democracy protesters clashed with police in Bahrain's capital Manama on Friday as the Grand Prix event, a showcase for the Gulf state, got underway.

Masked youths hurled petrol bombs at police, who had stopped them marching to a traffic roundabout that was a gathering point during an uprising last year, Reuters witnesses said. Police responded by firing tear gas and sound bombs. (Reporting by Warda Al-Jawahiry; Editing by Angus MacSwan)