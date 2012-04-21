* Body of protester found on rooftop, Wefaq opposition says
* Dead man was among protesters beaten by police - Wefaq
* Opposition vows "days of rage" during Formula One race
* Bahraini govt wants Grand Prix to show return to normalcy
By Alan Baldwin
MANAMA, April 21 A protester was found dead on a
rooftop in Bahrain Saturday after overnight clashes with police,
stirring more fury on the eve of a Formula One Grand Prix that
anti-government activists vow to mark with "days of rage".
Bahrain's government has spent $40 million to host the
global luxury sporting event, hoping to demonstrate that normal
life has returned to the Gulf island kingdom after it cracked
down harshly on Arab Spring demonstrations last year.
But vivid televised images of streets ablaze - as masked
youths hurl petrol bombs and police fire teargas and birdshot -
threaten to embarrass Formula One and the global brands that
lavish it with sponsorship.
"The government are using the Formula One race to serve
their PR campaign," said rights activist Nabeel Rajab. "It's not
turning out the way they wanted."
Opposition party Wefaq published a photograph of a body
splayed on a corrugated iron rooftop, identifying him as Salah
Abbas Habib, 37. It said he was among a group of protesters who
had been beaten by police after fierce clashes on Friday night.
More violent demonstrations were expected later on Saturday,
and a funeral march for Habib will take place on Sunday, setting
the stage for riots during the big race itself.
Habib's death will infuriate members of Bahrain's Shi'ite
Muslim majority, who complain they have long been marginalised
by the Sunni ruling family and have been treated brutally since
the crackdown on protests last year.
The uprising forced the cancellation of last year's Grand
Prix, but this year the authorities were determined to stage it.
Organisers and sponsors have ignored calls from human rights
groups for a boycott. Thomson Reuters, parent company of
Reuters, sponsors the Williams Formula One team.
MORE MARCHES PLANNED
An opposition march later on Saturday is expected to match
the scale of protests on Friday, when thousands took part.
The overnight battles saw police fire teargas at masked
youths throwing petrol bombs, who tried to reach a traffic
roundabout that was the main rallying point during last year's
uprising. Hundreds of protesters took refuge from teargas in a
shopping mall.
The protests have so far been kept away from the Bahrain
International Circuit, where qualifying races were held on
Saturday in advance of Sunday's main race.
Armoured vehicles and security forces in riot gear guarded
the highway during Friday's clashes.
The protesters, mostly from the majority Shi'ite Muslim
community, blame the Sunni ruling elite for shutting them out of
opportunities, jobs and housing. They have made it clear they
will use the international attention the motor race has focused
on Bahrain to air their grievances.
According to Mohammed al-Maskati of the Bahrain Youth
Society for Human Rights, three witnesses who took part with
Habib in Friday night's clash said was hit by birdshot while
running away from police before they lost him.
"They said they don't know if he died from the birdshot or
from being beaten up by security forces," Maskati said, adding
police appeared to know where his body was when they went to the
village of Shakhura early on Saturday morning.
Bahrain's Interior Ministry said via Twitter that it was
launching an investigation into Habib's killing.
Bahrain, a financial hub and modest oil producer, is an
important U.S military ally and host to the Fifth Fleet, the
U.S. Navy's main outpost in the region.
It is the only one of the Gulf's Arab monarchies with a
Shi'ite majority, and the only one that was seriously threatened
by last year's Arab Spring, which swept away the long-serving
rulers of Tunisia, Egypt, Libya and Yemen.
During last year's crackdown, Bahrain brought in troops from
neighbouring Saudi Arabia. Security forces cleared the streets
and bulldozed the landmark Pearl Roundabout. Thirty-five people,
including security personnel, were killed.
Since then, with protests and clashes continuing, Bahrain
has invited in an independent commission to prescribe reforms
and has enacted some, but human rights groups say there is still
more work to be done. They say the kingdom's rulers are using
the motor race to improve their international image.
"We are committed to our programme of reforms, but this
week's unbalanced coverage does little to help the progress we
are already making," a Bahrain Information Affairs Authority
official said in a statement.
While sports journalists have been invited to cover the
race, non-sports reporters from Reuters and some other news
organisations have been denied visas.
Hackers brought down the F1 website intermittently on Friday
and defaced another site, f1-racers.net, to support what they
described as the Bahraini people's struggle against oppression.
GREEN LIGHT
At stake is a race that has drawn more than 100,000 visitors
and generated more than $500 million in spending.
The pride of Bahrain's ruling royal family is also under
threat. It was Crown Prince Sheikh Salman bin Hamad al-Khalifa
who brought the race to the country in 2004, securing the first
Formula One event in the region.
Some of the 12 teams have witnessed clashes. Two members of
the Force India team went home to Britain. Force India returned
to the track after skipping a practice session on Friday.
Formula One chief Bernie Ecclestone described general
security fears as "nonsense".
Team principals echoed the sentiment, saying they were
confident in security measures, which they said were similar to
arrangements seen at other Formula One races across the globe.
Opposition leaders say over 100 protest organisers have been
arrested in night raids in the past week and dozens have been
wounded in clashes in which police have fired birdshot directly
and live rounds into the air.
Also of concern is the health of hunger striker Abdulhadi
al-Khawaja, one of 14 men jailed for leading last year's
uprising. Khawaja's family said he stopped drinking water on
Friday, after being on hunger strike for more than 70 days.
His death would be a major blow to the government, which is
trying to make the case that reforms are under way.
His release, however, would also be a loss of face and could
energise the opposition. Denmark, where Khawaja also holds
citizenship, has offered to take him.
"His situation is very dangerous," said activist Rajab. "If
he dies that will make people very angry."
Instrumental in founding found the Bahrain Centre for Human
Rights, Khawaja is one of eight serving life sentences after he
expressed support last year for Bahrain becoming a republic.
