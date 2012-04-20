(Adds quotes, more action)
MANAMA, April 20 At least 5,000 demonstrators
gathered close to Manama, the capital of Bahrain, on Friday as a
three-day Grand Prix got underway in a country that has been
convulsed by more than a year of pro-democracy protests.
The protesters - from the majority Shi'ite community -
assembled in the Budaiya area near Manama. They say they feel
sidelined by a Sunni-controlled ruling elite, and have made it
clear they want to use the world's focus on the glitzy Formula
One event to air their grievances.
Hundreds of demonstrators broke away from Friday's march and
made their way towards the main highway in the direction of
Pearl Roundabout, the initial focus of the protest movement when
the uprising first began in February 2011.
Clashes ensued when police stopped them.
"They are trying to go to Pearl Square, police are firing
tear gas and sound bombs. I can see hundreds, they are still
fighting," said activist Sayed Yousif al-Muhafda by telephone.
Protesters said they felt the Grand Prix was ill-timed.
"I love cars but the situation in Bahrain doesn't allow for
Formula One to take place now. We are here to reject formula
One, we don't want it to take place in Bahrain," said Hassan
Mohammed Hassan, who was wearing a Ferrari t-shirt.
The government hopes the race will show the world Bahrain is
getting back to normal after last year's Grand Prix was
cancelled due to street unrest and has said it does not intend
to cancel the race at this late stage.
Violent, spontaneous protests by younger Bahrainis carrying
petrol bombs have caused the authorities particular concern.
They have been the main instigator of clashes with police in
Shi'ite villages surrounding the capital on a nightly basis.
"The government is addressing some issues, but not the key
issues. We are trying to send a message that there are abuses of
rights in Bahrain. At the same time, the government, by hosting
Formula One, is trying to show that everything is normal," said
Khalas, a man in his twenties who declined to give his full
name.
