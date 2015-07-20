July 20 Bahrain's statistics office released the following June consumer price data. BAHRAIN CONSUMER INFLATION 06/15 05/15 06/14 pct change month/month 0.6 0.2 1.3 pct change year/year 1.7 2.4 3.1 NOTE. Housing and utility costs, which account for 24 percent of consumer expenses, rose 2.3 percent from a year earlier but were flat from the previous month. Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages, which account for 16 percent of the basket, climbed 3.8 percent year-on-year and 1.6 percent month-on-month. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)