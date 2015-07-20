BRIEF-Tangelo negotiating extension of obligation to lender
* Negotiating extension of its principal repayment obligations to its lender, third eye capital corporation to come due on March 31
July 20 Bahrain's statistics office released the following June consumer price data. BAHRAIN CONSUMER INFLATION 06/15 05/15 06/14 pct change month/month 0.6 0.2 1.3 pct change year/year 1.7 2.4 3.1 NOTE. Housing and utility costs, which account for 24 percent of consumer expenses, rose 2.3 percent from a year earlier but were flat from the previous month. Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages, which account for 16 percent of the basket, climbed 3.8 percent year-on-year and 1.6 percent month-on-month. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)
* Pimco Global Income Opportunities Fund announces annual redemption