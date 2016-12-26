Dec 26 Bahrain's statistics office released the following November consumer price data. BAHRAIN CONSUMER INFLATION 11/16 10/16 11/15 pct change month/month -0.7 -0.4 -1.1 pct change year/year 1.9 1.5 1.5 NOTE: Housing and utility costs, which account for 24 percent of consumer expenses, rose 3.0 percent from a year earlier. Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages, which account for 16 percent, fell 5.1 percent partly because meat prices came down to more normal levels after initially soaring in October 2015 when the government removed meat subsidies. Transport prices jumped 14.9 percent after Bahrain raised gasoline prices in January. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)