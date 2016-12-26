BRIEF-Jun Yang Financial Holdings enters into placing agreement
* Company as issuer and Convoy Asset Management as placing agent, entered into a placing agreement
Dec 26 Bahrain's statistics office released the following November consumer price data. BAHRAIN CONSUMER INFLATION 11/16 10/16 11/15 pct change month/month -0.7 -0.4 -1.1 pct change year/year 1.9 1.5 1.5 NOTE: Housing and utility costs, which account for 24 percent of consumer expenses, rose 3.0 percent from a year earlier. Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages, which account for 16 percent, fell 5.1 percent partly because meat prices came down to more normal levels after initially soaring in October 2015 when the government removed meat subsidies. Transport prices jumped 14.9 percent after Bahrain raised gasoline prices in January. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
BASEL, Switzerland, Jan 25 Swiss drugmaker Novartis said on Wednesday it will buy back up to $5 billion worth of shares over the next 12 months and may spin off the Alcon eye care business as it navigates a tough year before an expected return to growth in 2018.
Jan 25 Financial technology startup Overbond Ltd is launching a service that will allow companies to issue bonds digitally, the company said on Wednesday.