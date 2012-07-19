UPDATE 2-German public sector unions seal pay hike of 4.35 pct over two years
* Inflation expected to rise to 1.5 pct this year (Adds comment by federal states employers)
July 19 Bahrain's statistics office released the following June consumer price data on Thursday.
BAHRAIN CONSUMER INFLATION 06/12 05/12 06/11 pct change month/month 0.4 -0.7 -0.8 pct change year/year 4.2 2.9 -2.1
NOTE. Transport prices jumped 2.0 percent month-on-month in June partly because of rises in ticket prices. The housing and utilities category rose 1.0 percent. Food prices declined 0.1 percent.
Analysts polled by Reuters in July predicted average inflation of 2.0 percent in 2012 after prices fell by 0.3 percent last year, which was the country's first deflation since 2002. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Martin Dokoupil)
* Inflation expected to rise to 1.5 pct this year (Adds comment by federal states employers)
* On February 16 co entered into a revolving credit agreement - SEC Filing
NEW YORK, Feb 17 U.S. stock investors may look to a host of results from consumer-facing companies including Wal-Mart Stores Inc next week for signs on whether the recent market rally has more room to run.