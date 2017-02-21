Feb 21 Bahrain's statistics office released the following January consumer price data. BAHRAIN CONSUMER INFLATION 01/17 12/16 01/16 pct change month/month 0.3 -0.2 1.8 pct change year/year 0.8 2.3 2.3 NOTE: Housing and utility costs, which account for 24 percent of consumer expenses, rose 3.0 percent from a year earlier. Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages, which account for 16 percent, fell 2.3 percent. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)