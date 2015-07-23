July 23 Bahrain's Arab Insurance Group
is in discussions to take full ownership of Dubai-based Islamic
reinsurer Takaful Re, as regulatory moves add pressure on firms
in the overcrowded Gulf insurance sector to consolidate.
ARIG is discussions to buy the remaining 46 percent of
shares it doesn't already own in Takaful Re, subject to
shareholder and regulatory approval, the firm said in a bourse
filing.
Major shareholders of Takaful Re include Dubai Investments,
Emirates Funds, Emirates Industrial Bank and the Islamic
Development Bank, each holding a 10 percent stake.
There are about 70 takaful or Islamic insurance firms in the
Gulf region which compete for premium income of about $10
billion, 80 percent of which comes from Saudi Arabia, according
to Standard and Poor's rating agency.
The industry faces a shakeout, encouraged by a range of
regulatory changes introduced over the past year, the agency
said in a report on Tuesday.
These include a doubling of minimum capital requirements in
Oman and enhanced liquid asset requirements in Kuwait and the
United Arab Emirates, with Bahrain introducing more stringent
solvency requirements, S&P said.
These measures have already prompted some consolidation
steps. In April, Bahrain Kuwait Insurance Co raised
its stake in local peer Takaful International to 40.9
percent, a market with 24 locally incorporated insurers
including nine Islamic firms.
Last month, Oman's Al Madina Insurance said it
planned to acquire local rival Vision Insurance.
(Reporting by Bernardo Vizcaino; Editing by Eric Meijer)