DUBAI, Sept 20 Bahrain-based investment manager
Investcorp said on Tuesday it had acquired U.S.
kitchenware retailer Sur La Table from the Behnke family and
investment firm Freeman Spogli & Co.
Investcorp did not disclose a value for the deal. Sur La
Table, headquartered in Seattle, has around 86 stores across the
United States, Investcorp said in a statement.
Both the Behnke family and Freeman Spogli & Co will remain
as investors in the company, Investcorp said.
Investcorp had assets under management of $11.9 billion as
at end June 30. Its net income for fiscal year 2011 rose 37
percent, helped by the profitable sale of some of its investment
holdings, the company said last month.
(Reporting by Dinesh Nair; Editing by David Holmes)