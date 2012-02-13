DUBAI Feb 13 Bahrain-based alternative investment manager Investcorp said on Monday it made a net profit of $5.3 million in the first half of fiscal year ending Dec 31, 2011, taking a hit from declining global hedge funds revenues.

This compares to a net profit of $56.2 million for the same period a year ago, ending Dec 31, 2010, the company said in an e-mailed statement. (Reporting By Mirna Sleiman, editing by Humeyra Pamuk)