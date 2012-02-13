Drugmaker Stada confirms takeover bid from two companies
Feb 12 German generic drugmaker Stada said it has received two offers for the acquisition of the company, one of which is private equity group Cinven Partners LLP.
DUBAI Feb 13 Bahrain-based alternative investment manager Investcorp said on Monday it made a net profit of $5.3 million in the first half of fiscal year ending Dec 31, 2011, taking a hit from declining global hedge funds revenues.
This compares to a net profit of $56.2 million for the same period a year ago, ending Dec 31, 2010, the company said in an e-mailed statement. (Reporting By Mirna Sleiman, editing by Humeyra Pamuk)
Feb 12 German generic drugmaker Stada said it has received two offers for the acquisition of the company, one of which is private equity group Cinven Partners LLP.
* Stada Arzneimittel AG confirms receipt of non-binding expressions of interest in takeover bid
Feb 12 German generic drugmaker Stada has received a 3.6 billion euro takeover offer from private equity group Cinven, the Financial Times reported.