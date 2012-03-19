BRIEF-Dynegy Inc reports qtrly net loss $180 million
* Dynegy announces 2016 results, portfolio changes and updated acquisition synergies targets
DUBAI, March 19 Bahrain-based alternative investment manager Investcorp is planning to acquire U.K.-based education firm GL Education Group, two sources familiar with the matter said.
GL Education, earlier called Granada Learning Group, is a provider of tools and services to enhance educational capabilities among children.
No immediate comment was available from Investcorp.
Investcorp is looking to spend more than $400 million on stakes in companies in Turkey and in the Gulf Arab states in the next two years through its $1 billion Gulf Opportunities Fund I which is 50 per cent invested so far in four deals, a senior executive told Reuters in November. (Reporting by Mirna Sleiman; Writing by Dinesh Nair)
* Rent-A-Center, Inc. Confirms receipt of director nominations from Engaged Capital
* Link Capital Financial Services Ltd reports 7.5 percent passive stake in Delta Technology Holdings Ltd as of February 16 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2mhrku3 Further company coverage: