BRIEF-Pershing Square Capital sells investment in Valeant Pharmaceuticals
March 13 Pershing Square Capital Management Lp
DUBAI Jan 19 Bahrain's Investcorp and the founders of TDX Group have agreed to sell their stakes in the British technology firm to U.S. credit reporting agency Equifax Inc for 200 million pounds ($327 million), according to a filing at Bahrain's bourse.
Investcorp said it had acquired a substantial minority stake in TDX in 2008, but did not reveal the exact size of its holding or how much money it would receive from the sale. TDX provides businesses with technology, data and advisory services, employing about 345 people globally.
The TDX sale is private equity firm Investcorp's third exit from its technology portfolio in the past year, following its agreement to sell Skrill Group, an online payments provider, and the flotation of Fleetmatics in New York, the Bahraini firm added.
March 13 Pershing Square Capital Management Lp
NEW YORK, March 13 Elliott Management's private equity division was among the firms that provided financing to Vista Equity Partners for its $3.6 billion purchase of Canada's DH Corp, according to people familiar with the matter.
March 13 Acquisition company Harmony Merger Corp and privately held liquefied natural gas developer NextDecade LLC said on Monday that they would merge in an all-stock deal valued at about $1 billion.