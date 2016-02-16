DUBAI Feb 16 Bahraini prosecutors said on Tuesday they had accused four U.S. nationals of participating in an illegal gathering but ordered them freed pending further investigation.

Prosecutor Nawwaf al-Awadi said in the statement carried on the prosecution's Instagram account that the four had been interrogated and their lawyers were present.

(Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Sami Aboudi and Andrew Heavens)