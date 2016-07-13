BRIEF-Ujjivan Financial Services says RBI approves appointment of part-time chairman of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
* Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd says RBI approval for the appointment of md & ceo and part-time chairman in ujjivan small finance
(Clarifies that JV raises money, not airport)
DUBAI, July 13 Contractors working on Bahrain International Airport have raised 107 million dinars ($283.6 million) in financing to support their work on the modernisation of the airport, a statement from the lenders said on Wednesday.
The facility covers the bonding and working capital requirements of the joint venture completing the work, according to a statement from Mashreq which arranged the facility. Jordan's Arab Bank also joined the financing.
The joint venture includes Dubai-listed Arabtec Holding and Turkey's TAV Construction (TAV), which was appointed to complete the main work for the $1.1 billion modernisation and expansion project in January. ($1 = 0.3773 Bahraini dinars) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; editing by Adrian Croft)
* Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd says RBI approval for the appointment of md & ceo and part-time chairman in ujjivan small finance
Jan 31 MasterCard Inc, the world's second-biggest payments processor, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday, driven by higher spending by customers during the holiday shopping season.
LONDON, Jan 31 The Kenyan government's efforts to raise an internationally syndicated loan has been delayed by uncertainty surrounding a second US$250m loan made by The Eastern and Southern African Trade and Development Bank (PTA Bank) to the sovereign, bankers close to the situation said.