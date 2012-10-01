BRIEF-U.S. Oil Sands Inc announces agreement with service providers
* U.S. Oil Sands Inc announces agreement with service providers and PR spring project update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI Oct 1 Bahrain's top court confirmed on Monday jail sentences issued against nine doctors for their role in last year's pro-democracy uprising, state news agency BNA reported.
BNA quoted Attorney General Abdul-Rahman al-Sayed as saying Bahrain's Court of Cassation has rejected all appeals presented by the defendants and confirmed the previous verdicts of prison terms of up to five years.
In June, the appeals court gave Ali al-Ekry, former senior medic at the Salmaniya hospital in Manama, a five-year sentence and eight others sentences ranging from one month to three years.
Two medics previously sentenced to 15 years each did not appeal and they are believed to be in hiding or to have left the country.
Feb 17 Citigroup Inc's board of directors cut Chief Executive Officer Michael Corbat's compensation by 6 percent last year after the bank missed financial targets and one-third of its voting shareholders disapproved of his prior pay package.
* John goetz, Paul Casey, Lowy Gunnewiek and Samrat Karnik has resigned from board of directors of company effective immediately