DUBAI Feb 16 Bahrain Islamic Bank and Al Salam Bank said on Thursday that merger talks between both lenders to form a banking giant collapsed due to disagreement on pricing.

Both banks had said in July they initiated talks to form the Gulf Arab state's largest Islamic lender with assets of 1.7 billion dinars ($4.5 billion).

"Bahrain based Islamic retail banks, Bahrain Islamic Bank and Al Salam Bank mutually agreed to end merger talks after they were unable to each agreement on the exchange ration for the shares," the banks said in a statement on the Bahrain bourse.

KPMG was advising both entities on exploring merits for the merger, it said. KPMG operates in Bahrain through its member firm KPMG Fakhro.

In March last year, Bahrain Islamic Bank postponed a planned $143 million rights issue, citing market conditions, after Bahrain was hit by political unrest.

($1= 0.377 Bahraini dinars) (Reporting By Mirna Sleiman; Editing by Amran Abocar)