DUBAI Feb 16 Bahrain Islamic Bank
and Al Salam Bank said on Thursday that
merger talks between both lenders to form a banking giant
collapsed due to disagreement on pricing.
Both banks had said in July they initiated talks to form the
Gulf Arab state's largest Islamic lender with assets of 1.7
billion dinars ($4.5 billion).
"Bahrain based Islamic retail banks, Bahrain Islamic Bank
and Al Salam Bank mutually agreed to end merger talks
after they were unable to each agreement on the exchange ration
for the shares," the banks said in a statement on the Bahrain
bourse.
KPMG was advising both entities on exploring merits for the
merger, it said. KPMG operates in Bahrain through its member
firm KPMG Fakhro.
In March last year, Bahrain Islamic Bank postponed a planned
$143 million rights issue, citing market conditions, after
Bahrain was hit by political unrest.
($1= 0.377 Bahraini dinars)
