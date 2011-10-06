Oct 6 Bahrain's M3 money supply growth
accelerated to a three-month high of 3.1 percent year-on-year at
the end of August from a revised 2.8 percent in July, the Gulf
country's central bank data showed on Thursday.
BAHRAIN MONEY SUPPLY END-AUG 11 END-JULY 11 END-AUG 10
M1 change yr/yr (pct) 9.9 14.3 13.8
M2 change yr/yr 0.9 1.0 12.8
M2-M1 change yr/yr -2.9 -4.8 12.3
M3 change yr/yr 3.1 2.8 13.1
Private sector credit yr/yr 7.4 7.6 8.5
BAHRAIN C.BANK NET FOREIGN ASSETS
bln dinars 1.611 1.584 1.873
change yr/yr (pct) -14.0 -15.4 30.3
NOTE. The central bank revised July money supply and bank
lending figures.
(Reporting by Martin Dokoupil; Editing by Jason Benham)