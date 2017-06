April 17 Bahrain's central bank released the following money supply and banking data, showing loans to the private sector shrinking for the first time since February 2015. BAHRAIN MONEY SUPPLY END-JAN 17 END-DEC 16 END-JAN 16 M1 change yr/yr (pct) 0.0 0.7 10.1 M2 change yr/yr 1.4 1.2 0.7 M2-M1 change yr/yr 2.1 1.5 -3.5 Private sector credit yr/yr -1.5 1.5 6.7 BAHRAIN C.BANK NET FOREIGN ASSETS bln dinars 0.728 0.818 1.061 change yr/yr (pct) -31.4 -30.1 -48.9 NOTE. Previous net foreign assets are revised. Percentages are calculated by Reuters from official data. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Toby Chopra)