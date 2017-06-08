June 8 Bahrain's central bank released the
following money supply and banking data for March, showing its
net foreign assets rose sharply after falling for an extended
period because of low oil prices.
It was the first year-on-year increase in the assets since
mid-2015. The central bank did not give an explanation for the
rise.
The government raised $600 million with a tap of its 2028
international bond in late February, but it was not clear
whether this contributed to net assets, and the amount raised
was in any case too small to explain the entire increase.
BAHRAIN MONEY SUPPLY END-MAR 17 END-FEB 17 END-MAR 16
M1 change yr/yr (pct) 1.6 -0.6 5.7
M2 change yr/yr 1.6 1.6 2.7
M2-M1 change yr/yr 1.6 2.8 1.2
Private sector credit yr/yr 0.6 -0.4 3.3
BAHRAIN C.BANK NET FOREIGN ASSETS
bln dinars 1.054 0.648 0.886
change yr/yr (pct) 19.0 -26.0 -53.2
NOTE. Percentages are calculated by Reuters from official
data.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Toby Chopra)