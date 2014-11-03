Nov 3 Bahraini sovereign fund Mumtalakat
has set up separate bond and sukuk issuance
programmes in the Irish stock exchange to raise as much as $1
billion, to help refinance maturing debt next year.
One of the smaller sovereign wealth funds in the Gulf
region, Mumtalakat holds stakes in several firms in the
kingdom's non-oil sector, including Bahrain Telecommunications
Co and Aluminium Bahrain.
The multi-currency programmes have been assigned a BBB
rating by Fitch ratings, which said proceeds would be used
predominantly to refinance upcoming maturities.
Mumtalakat, set up in 2006, issued a debut five-year $750
million bond in June 2010 and has since printed two small sukuk
deals denominated in Malaysian ringgit.
In March, its chief executive said the fund had no plans to
tap the debt capital markets this year and that it would remain
opportunistic in its funding approach.
Traditionally focused on Bahrain, Mumtalakat is eyeing
investments worldwide and hopes to complete some acquisitions in
the information and communications technology space.
Mumtalakat has hired HSBC, BNP Paribas,
Deutsche Bank, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
and Standard Chartered for the deal.
(Reporting by Bernardo Vizcaino; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)