DUBAI Jan 6 Bahrain's Mumtalakat has
signed a $500 million five-year loan with a group of banks and
will use the cash to refinance debt, the sovereign fund said on
Tuesday.
Reuters reported on Sunday that Mumtalakat had signed the
loan with the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi, BNP Paribas
, Deutsche Bank, Standard Chartered
, Arab Banking Corp and National Bank of
Bahrain <.
The loan is structured as a revolving credit facility and
was signed towards the end of December, Mumtalakat said.
One of the smaller sovereign wealth funds in the Gulf
region, Mumtalakat had $7.1 billion of assets under management
at the end of September. It holds stakes in 40 firms in the
kingdom's non-oil sector, including Bahrain Telecommunications
Co (Batelco) and Aluminium Bahrain (Alba).
